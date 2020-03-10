StockMarketWire.com - Training solutions provider Pennant International said the price of an existing contract for a UK armoured vehicle programme had increased by £1.5m to around £13.5m.
Pennant had announced last August that it was in the process of responding to a customer request for changes to the contract, which involved the design and build of electro-mechanical maintenance trainers for the vehicles.
'The scope and key terms of this contract amendment have now been agreed as expected with the customer,' the company said.
'Formal execution of the amendment is anticipated to occur within the next two months.'
At 1:01pm: [LON:PEN] Pennant International Group PLC share price was +2p at 68p
