StockMarketWire.com - Vast Resources said initial shipments of equipment were currently being loaded in China for its Baita Plai polymetallic mine in Romania.
The equipment was being loaded onto a vessel bound for Romania, despite shipping restrictions in China creating delays due to the coronavirus, the company said.
The vessel was scheduled to depart on 16 March, with further containers booked for 20 March.
'These initial shipments will allow the company to commence production within the six month timeline on financing as indicated in our corporate presentations,' Vast Resources said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
