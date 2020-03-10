StockMarketWire.com - Two Shields Investments said it had agreed to up its interest in e-commerce company WeShop to 10.7%, up from 7.6%, via a share swap.
Two Shields would acquire shares currently in issue from WeShop shareholder Richard Griffiths, by issuing him shares in Two Shields that would comprise 9.5% of its enlarged share capital.
WeShop was eyeing an initial public offering in the second quarter of 2020, subject to market conditions.
At 1:24pm: [LON:TSI] Two Shields Investments Plc Ord 0.1p share price was +0.01p at 0.09p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: