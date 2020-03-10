StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Star Phoenix said trial dates had been set for late May involving a tax appeal in Trinidad worth about $4.9m.

Two of the appeals were heard by the Tax Appeal Board in Trinidad on 9 March and had now been set for trial on 26 and 27 May.

Two further tax appeal cases had been scheduled for hearing on 26 May.


