StockMarketWire.com - Aviation services provider Gama Aviation said subsidiary Airops Softwarehad secured a $2.5m contract with 'one of the world's largest business aviation operators'.
The three-year contract was the largest single deal yet signed by Airops Softwarehad, following a substantial investment in its software-as-a-service platform.
At 1:55pm: [LON:GMAA] Gama Aviation Plc share price was +3p at 53p
