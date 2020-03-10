StockMarketWire.com - Digital music solutions provider 7digital said it had taken out a £0.5m loan to provide it with working capital.
The debt, sourced from a UK-based lender that the company didn't name, carried an interest rate of 1.5% per month.
'This debt facility will support the company's growth with non-dilutive funding as it continues to make rapid progress towards operational profitability by the end of the second quarter of 2020,' chairman Tamir Koch said.
'7digital has signed multiple contracts in recent months and this facility provides additional financial flexibility to execute on our healthy pipeline of deals with companies and innovators seeking to capitalise on the growth in audio and music streaming.'
At 2:08pm: (LON:7DIG) 7digital Group Plc share price was 0p at 0.33p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
