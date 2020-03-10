StockMarketWire.com - Budget carrier Ryanair said it was too early to assess the impact of the coronavirus on its earnings, while downgrading its annual passenger volume guidance as a result of the outbreak.
Ryanair lowered its passenger target for the year through March 2020 to 151m, down from 154m, as a result of the suspension of flights to Italy.
The company said it did not expect those traffic reductions to have a material impact on its annual profit guidance for the current financial year.
However, it said it was 'far too early to assess' the impact of Covid-19 on its traffic and earnings in the the 2021 financial year.
Ryanair said it would 'continue to focus on delivering cost savings and improved operational efficiency' in the the 2021 financial year.
It also said it was 'one of the strongest airlines in the industry', with €4bn in cash and industry-leading unit costs. At 2:24pm: [LON:RYA] Ryanair Holdings PLC share price was +0.69p at 11.74p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: