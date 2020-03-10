StockMarketWire.com - Video game developer Frontier Developments said it had signed an exclusive licence deal with Formula One Management.
The company would develop and publish management games annually for the Formula One World Championship of race car driving.
Frontier would have exclusive rights to develop and publish F1 management games worldwide for PC and console platforms, together with the rights for streaming services.
The first game was expected to be released for the 2022 F1 season, with the licence providing rights for four F1 seasons up until 2025 inclusive, subject to the achievement of financial performance thresholds.
'Frontier has extensive experience of developing deeply engaging, high-fidelity simulation games which also achieve widespread global adoption,' the company said.
'The partnership with F1 creates an exciting opportunity to bring together Frontier's experience and capability, including its powerful and versatile Cobra game engine, to the management-rich environment of the globally popular and ever-changing world of F1.'
At 2:52pm: [LON:FDEV] Frontier Developments PLC share price was +145p at 1275p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
