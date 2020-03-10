StockMarketWire.com - Mobile experiences developer Dev Clever said it had agreed to acquire education-sector digital agency Phenix Digital with a combination of casgh and shares.
Dev Clever would pay £0.1m in cash and issue 3,571,429 new ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of Dev Clever.
'The acquisition aligns with the company's strategic focus on the education sector and presents Dev Clever with an opportunity to expand its capabilities through the addition of experienced direct sales employees, as well as Phenix's existing clients and relationships,' it said.
At 2:56pm: [LON:DEV] share price was +0.15p at 3.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: