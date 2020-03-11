UK
12/03/2020 00:01 RICS House Price Balance | Forecast: 20% | Previous: 17%
13/03/2020 13:30 CB Leading Index m/m
16/03/2020 00:01 Rightmove HPI m/m
17/03/2020 09:30 Unemployment Rate
17/03/2020 09:30 Claimant Count Change
17/03/2020 09:30 Average Earnings Index 3m/y
18/03/2020 11:00 CBI Industrial Order Expectations
19/03/2020 09:30 High Street Lending
US
12/03/2020 12:30 Unemployment Claims | Forecast: 220K | Previous: 216K
12/03/2020 12:30 Core PPI m/m | Forecast: 0.20% | Previous: 0.50%
12/03/2020 12:30 PPI m/m | Forecast: -0.10% | Previous: 0.50%
12/03/2020 17:01 30-y Bond Auction
13/03/2020 12:30 Import Prices m/m | Forecast: -1.00% | Previous: 0.00%
13/03/2020 14:00 Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations
13/03/2020 14:00 Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment | Forecast: 95 | Previous: 101
16/03/2020 12:30 Empire State Manufacturing Index
16/03/2020 20:00 TIC Long-Term Purchases
17/03/2020 12:30 Retail Sales m/m
17/03/2020 12:30 Core Retail Sales m/m
17/03/2020 13:15 Capacity Utilization Rate
17/03/2020 13:15 Industrial Production m/m
17/03/2020 14:00 JOLTS Job Openings
17/03/2020 14:00 NAHB Housing Market Index
17/03/2020 14:00 Business Inventories m/m
18/03/2020 12:30 Housing Starts
18/03/2020 12:30 Building Permits
18/03/2020 18:00 FOMC Economic Projections
18/03/2020 18:00 Federal Funds Rate
18/03/2020 18:00 FOMC Statement
19/03/2020 12:30 Current Account
19/03/2020 12:30 Philly Fed Manufacturing Index
19/03/2020 12:30 Unemployment Claims
19/03/2020 14:00 CB Leading Index m/m
EU
12/03/2020 09:00 Italian Quarterly Unemployment Rate | Forecast: 9.80% | Previous: 9.80%
12/03/2020 10:00 Industrial Production m/m | Forecast: 1.40% | Previous: -2.10%
12/03/2020 12:45 Main Refinancing Rate | Forecast: 0.00% | Previous: 0.00%
12/03/2020 12:45 Monetary Policy Statement
12/03/2020 13:30 ECB Press Conference
13/03/2020 07:00 German Final CPI m/m | Forecast: 0.40% | Previous: 0.40%
13/03/2020 07:45 French Final CPI m/m | Forecast: 0.00% | Previous: 0.00%
17/03/2020 07:00 German Final CPI m/m
17/03/2020 09:00 Italian Trade Balance
17/03/2020 10:00 ZEW Economic Sentiment
17/03/2020 10:00 ZEW Economic Sentiment
18/03/2020 07:00 German WPI m/m
18/03/2020 10:00 Trade Balance
18/03/2020 10:00 Final CPI y/y
18/03/2020 10:00 Final Core CPI y/y
18/03/2020 15:00 Consumer Confidence
19/03/2020 09:00 ECB Economic Bulletin
JP
13/03/2020 04:30 Tertiary Industry Activity m/m | Forecast: 0.20% | Previous: -0.20%
17/03/2020 23:50 Trade Balance
18/03/2020 04:30 Revised Industrial Production m/m
18/03/2020 23:30 National Core CPI y/y
