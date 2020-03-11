StockMarketWire.com - Security contractor G4S swung to a full-year loss and reported flat adjusted earnings, after spending on marketing and technology offset a rise in revenue.
Net losses for the year through December amounted to £265m, compared to a profit of £133m on-year, and included re-measurements on defined retirement benefit schemes and foreign exchange losses.
G4S said its underlying profit before tax, interest and amortisation was flat at £501m.
Revenue rose 3.4% to £7.76bn.
The company kept its final dividend steady at 6.11p per share.
'Whilst there is clearly near-term uncertainty about the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy, the effect on the group has, to date, been immaterial,' chief executive Ashley Almanza said.
'We will continue to closely monitor the development and impact of the coronavirus and take mitigating actions, as required.'
'The long-term, fundamental strength of the global security market, together with the competitive strength of our secure solutions and retail technology solutions businesses, underpins our confidence in the outlook for the group.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
