StockMarketWire.com - Wealth management and employee benefits group Mattioli Woods said it had agreed to acquire Hurley Partners from its shareholders for up to £25.6m.

The sum included an upfront payment of of £10.6m in cash and £7.0m in Mattioli Woods shares.

There was also a contingent consideration of up to £8.0m, payable in cash in the two years following completion, dependent on Hurley meeting and outperforming forecast earnings.

Hurley was a private client adviser and asset management business with offices in London, Surrey and Manchester.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com