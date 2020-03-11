StockMarketWire.com - Concrete levelling technology company Somero Enterprises posted a 7% fall in annual profit aftert a bout of wet weather in the US put a dampener on sales.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December dropped to $27.0m, as revenue fell 5% to $89.3m.
Somero said it experienced a better-than-expected recovery in the second half, as weather conditions improved.
The company declared a full-year dividend of 0.1875p per share, down 1% on-year.
'We enter 2020 in a strong financial position, allowing us to make investments to capture growth in new and existing markets with a growing product offering, with particular increased investment in the SkyScreed to support its future growth,' chief executive Jack Cooney said.
'We are excited by the opportunities that lie ahead, and I am confident in our ability to execute our strategy, delivering strong results and dividends for our shareholders.'
At 8:01am: [LON:SOM] Somero Enterprises Inc share price was 0p at 212.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: