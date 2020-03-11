StockMarketWire.com - Home collect credit provider Morses Club warned its annual profit would be 18%-to-23% below consensus market expectations following a fall in demand. \ In a trading update for the 53-week period ended 29 February, the company said total credit issued fell 2.4% on-year to £174.2m.
Total home collect credit customer numbers fell to 224,000, down from 235,000.
'We continue to make operational efficiencies as a result of our investment in technology and agent recruitment over the last four years,' Morses Club said.
'As anticipated, the change in the FCA regulations on the non-solicitation of loans has had a minimal impact on our business, demonstrating the prudent and tight credit controls employed by Morses Club.'
Losses at the company's digital division were higher than expected, though it said it was on track to deliver a substantial improvements in losses in 2021.
At 8:02am: [LON:MCL] Morses Club Plc share price was -10.5p at 94.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
