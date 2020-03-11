StockMarketWire.com - Bus and train company FirstGroup said it had begun a formal sale process to exit its North American operations, and had received 'significant' interest from potential buyers.
'We firmly believe that a sale of these assets is the best way to unlock material value for all FirstGroup shareholders, having completed a detailed review and analysis with advisers appointed by the board to explore all options,' the company said.
The company also provided an update on performance, with year-to-date revenue up 7.5% on-year, weighed down by ongoing weakness in its US coach business Greyhound.
Greyhound, which was also up for sale, saw revenue fell 9.2% year to date.
'Greyhound’s trading environment remains challenging, with further reductions in fuel price which typically makes travel by car more cost-competitive, continuing reductions in immigration-related demand in the southern border states and intensifying competition in several markets from both coach and low-cost airline operators,' the company said.
'Negotiations in respect of the Greyhound sale process are ongoing and we will update the market, as appropriate, when they conclude,' it added.
First Bus like-for-like passenger revenue growth was 2.0% and First Rail's like-for-like passenger revenue growth was 3.8% for the year so far.
'Overall, based on the above the group’s outlook for adjusted operating profit (pre-IFRS16) in constant currency for the year to 31 March 2020 is in line with our expectations, though we are mindful that the final month of the year is traditionally a significant trading period for the group,' FirstGroup said.
At 8:29am: [LON:FGP] Firstgroup PLC share price was +3.05p at 104.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: