StockMarketWire.com - Construction company Galliford Try said that its Scottish business Morrison Construction had won a £54m contract from Scottish Prison Service to replace a female prison at Cornton Vale in Stirling.
The development would be completed in two phases; the first would provide two new residential blocks and a separate assessment centre and the second would involve the creation of a retreat and multi-faith area and an animal welfare and grounds maintenance building.
A new central hub with vocational and educational facilities, medical centre and laundry will be built along with a family and visitor area and administrative building. A new 126 space car park with EV charging points would also form part of the development plans.
At 8:35am: [LON:GFRD] Galliford Try Holdings PLC share price was +2.53p at 135.23p
