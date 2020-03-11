StockMarketWire.com - Discount retailer B&M European Value Retail said it had exchanged contracts today to sell its 80% stake in its German business, J.A. Woll-Handels, to a consortium, led by AC Curtis Salta, a company funded by Adiuva Capital, for €12.5m.
Completion of the transaction, which would require regulatory clearance from German authorities, was expected to occur within the next 28 days or by a long stop date of 1 June 2020, the company said.
The consortium paid €12,501,000 in cash to acquire Jawoll, with €2,501,000 payable on completion of the transaction and €10m payable on 31 December 2020 conditional on the on-going trading of Jawoll.
At 8:41am: [LON:BME] BM European Value Retail S.A. share price was +12.2p at 318.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
