StockMarketWire.com - Trafalgar Property Group said it would enter the the hydroponic vertical farming sector by creating a new business unit.
The operations would add to the company's existing property investment business.
Permission would be sought from shareholders at a general meeting to enable the raising of funds to implement the move.
At 8:56am: [LON:TRAF] Trafalgar New Homes Plc share price was -0.02p at 0.12p
