StockMarketWire.com - Biotechnology company Tiziana Life Sciences said it was speeding up the development of a treatment for the novel coronavirus.
The company said it was expediating the development of TZLS-501, a monoclonal antibody.
Tiziana said it planned to administer TZLS-501 'using a proprietary formulation technology'.
It had in 2017 entered into a worldwide license for composition-of-matter of TZLS-501 with Swiss company Novimmune.
At 9:11am: [LON:TILS] Tiziana Life Sciences Plc share price was +80.5p at 112.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: