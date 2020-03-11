StockMarketWire.com - Dietry supplements group OptiBiotix Health said subsidiary ProBiotix had signed a new global manufacturing and supply agreement with Sacco.
The pact modified and extended an existing relationship between the companies through to the end of 2023.
It changed an original profit-sharing agreement to a manufacture and supply agreement, with pricing discounts for increasing sales volumes.
'This allows the company to benefit from a reduced price of goods as sales volumes grow and provide more evenly distributed income throughout the year,' OptiBiotix said.
At 9:12am: [LON:OPTI] Optibiotix Health Plc share price was +1p at 43.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
