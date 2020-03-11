StockMarketWire.com - Marketing group Panoply said it had acquired Ameo Professional Services for £7.0m in cash and shares.
Ameo was a consultancy specialising in delivering business change, with a strong focus on the public sector.
The acquisiton sum included around £2.2m cash and the issue of 5.9m Panoply shares.
At 9:13am: [LON:TPX] share price was 0p at 75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: