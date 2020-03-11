StockMarketWire.com - Construction materials distributor Brickability said it had acquired U Plastics for £6.0m.
U Plastics, a merchant for facia, soffits and guttering, external cladding and ancillary products, was founded in 2004 and reported a pre-tax profit of £1.3m on revenues of £8m in the year ended 31 December.
'U Plastics will add to our product offering, increasing and diversifying our range, as well as sharing a route-to-market. The acquisition brings strong management to the Group, which we value,' said Brickability.
At 9:15am: [LON:BRCK] share price was 0p at 67p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
