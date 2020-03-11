StockMarketWire.com - Virtual reality services provider Immotion group said in recent weeks it had signed contracts for a further 28 headsets, including its first partnership with Landry's, a USA leisure group, at their Downtown Aquarium site in Denver, USA.
The company also said it had not seen any impact from the spread of the coronavirus, with weekly trading patterns in line with its expectations so far. 'Our manufacturing plant in China is now back at work and is currently manufacturing our next order,' it added.
The company expected the total number of installed, and operational headsets at the end of March 2020 to be around 400, with further installs to take place in early April, which would take the total number of headsets in operation to 465.
'Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay is on track to open at the end of this month, and we remain excited and optimistic at this, our largest installation to date. All other installs are on track and we expect circa 400 headsets to be installed and operational by the end of this month, March 2020,' Immotion said.
At 9:26am: [LON:IMMO] Immotion Group Plc share price was +0.18p at 4.28p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
