StockMarketWire.com - Pesticides company Plant Health Care said it had submitted its application to regulatory agencies in Brazil for approval to commercialize its first peptide product for the control of Asian soybean rust.
Review of the application for the product -- known as PHC279 -- was expected to commence shortly, with a federal regulatory licence expected in one-to-two years.
At 9:26am: [LON:PHC] Plant Health Care PLC share price was -0.2p at 7.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: