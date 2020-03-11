StockMarketWire.com - Software supplier to the transport sector Tracsis said it had acquired smart ticketing solutions specialist iBlocks for up to £25.7m.
The acquisition sum included an initial cash payment of £12.5m plus £1.5m worth of Tracsis shares.
An additional payment of about £3.2m would be made to reflect the net current asset position of the business.
Additional contingent consideration of up to £8.5m was payable subject to iBlocks achieving certain stretched profit financial targets in the three years post acquisition.
'We believe the unique technology offering that iBlocks has developed along with long established client relationships will open up an exciting new area of opportunity for Tracsis,' chief executive Chris Barnes said.
