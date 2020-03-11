StockMarketWire.com - Travel and leisure group Dart said annual performance would top market expectations as its summer 2020 bookings remained above last year's levels even as the spread of Covid-19 cases in Europe had weakened momentum in recent weeks. 'Due to the continued success of our growing leisure travel business, the board expects group profit before foreign exchange revaluation & taxation for the financial year ending 31 March 2020 to be significantly ahead of current market expectations,' the company said. Summer 2020 bookings were tracking 'well' and were 16% ahead of the company's summer seat capacity increase. But a reduction in flying capacity in 2021 would 'result in a proportion of the company's existing hedging contracts becoming ineffective, thereby impacting those profits,' it added. 'Given the limited visibility on the impact of Covid-19, the board was currently unable to determine how this would effect group profit for the financial year ending 31 March 2021.'
At 9:34am: [LON:DTG] Dart Group PLC share price was +78.5p at 1048.5p
