StockMarketWire.com - Cameroon-focused energy producer Victoria Oil & Gas said it had appointed Roy Kelly as its new chief executive, to replace Ahmet Dik.
Kelly was previously partner, head of technical at specialist oil and gas private equity fund Kerogen Capital.
Dik would work with the company during his 12-month notice period to assist Kelly and the team with the transition.
Executive chairman Roger Kennedy was expected to relinquish his executive role after the company's annual general meeting, expected to be held in June.
At 9:38am: [LON:VOG] Victoria Oil Gas PLC share price was +0.13p at 3.58p
