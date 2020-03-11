StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Touchstone Exploration said production testing had confirmed the size of a liquids-rich gas discovery in Trinidad and Tobagao.
Stage-two flow testing on the Cascadura-1ST1 discovery supported an initial production range between 7,750 and 9,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day, the company said.
'This second test, focusing on the upper 345 feet of pay, confirms the material size of the discovery at Cascadura and the vast opportunity that exists on our Ortoire property,' chief executive Paul Baay said.
At 9:52am: [LON:TXP] Touchstone Exploration Inc share price was +2p at 34.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
