StockMarketWire.com - Sub-prime lender Non-Standard Finance said it had entered into a new £200m loan facility, at more favourable pricing, provided by funds managed by Ares Management.
The six-year securitisation facility was expected to result in a pre-tax saving of about £1m in the year ended 31 December 2020.
The debt would be available to fund continued loan book growth for the company's fast-growing branch-based and guarantor loans divisions.
It would also be used to repay a proportion of current outstanding debt under existing drawn credit facilities.
At 10:03am: [LON:NSF] Nonstandard Finance Plc share price was +0.65p at 22.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: