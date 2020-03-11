StockMarketWire.com - Leadership consultancy Norman Broadbent said it had appointed Stephen James Smith as its chief financial officer and chief operating officer.

He would replace Will Gerrand, whose departure to pursue other business interests was announced last month.

James had previously been the UK CFO of US staffing group CDI.


At 1:25pm: [LON:NBB] Norman Broadbent PLC share price was 0p at 7.25p



