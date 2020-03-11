StockMarketWire.com - Construction materials supplier Breedon posted an 18% rise in annual profit and said it would pay a maiden dividend in its 2021 interim result.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December increased to £94.6m, up from £79.9m on-year. Revenue climbed 8% to £929.6m.
'We closed 2019 with a strong result, in line with the market's expectations, reflecting an excellent performance from our businesses in some challenging market conditions,' chief executive Pat Ward said.
'With the UK government committed to significantly increased investment in infrastructure, we are well placed to benefit from the increased demand for our products that this will create.'
'I am confident that we will make further progress in 2020 and beyond.'
At 2:02pm: [LON:BREE] Breedon Group PLC share price was +4.1p at 91p
