StockMarketWire.com - Anglo Asian Mining forecast a drop in production in 2020, but said its revenue would be pushed up by higher metal prices.
Output for the 2020 calendar year was seen falling to between 75,000 and 80,000 gold equivalent ounces, down from 2019 production of 81,399 ounces.
Revenue, however, was seen rising above $100m, the company said
The fall in production was pinned on a higher proportion of Gedabek open pit ore processed by agitation leaching and reduced mining from Ugur.
Open pit ore had lower gold grades and required longer processing, Anglo Asian Mining said.
'Despite the marginal reduction on the previous year's production, due to lower production from the Ugur mine, the increased metal prices seen so far this year should enable the company to maintain its financial performance as we progress into exploiting our recently reported new mineral deposits,' chief executive Reza Vaziri said.
'Future growth in both production and our resources and reserves continue to be highly important to Anglo Asian.'
'We are continuing at pace with our exploration programme to identify possible further production expansion in our three existing contract areas.'
'In this respect, we recently released the highly encouraging results from our exploration programme which highlights their potential.'
'We also continue to look at other opportunities for expansion.'
