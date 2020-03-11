StockMarketWire.com - Soft drinks producer A.G. Barr confirmed it had exclusive distribution rights to the Rockstar energy drink brand in the UK.
It made the confirmation after PepsiCo announced that it was planning to acquire Rockstar Energy Beverages, owner of the Rockstar brand.
PepsiCo had been a distribution partner for Rockstar in North America since 2009.
'A.G. Barr has been a franchise partner of Rockstar since 2007 and retains the exclusive distribution rights for the Rockstar brand in the UK, Ireland and certain European territories.' the company said.
'A.G. Barr has a long term contract, extending for several years, for the manufacture and sale of the Rockstar energy brand, which contributes approximately 8% of the group's sales volumes.'
