UK
12/03/2020 00:01 RICS House Price Balance | Forecast: 20% | Previous: 17%
US
12/03/2020 12:30 Core PPI m/m | Forecast: 0.20% | Previous: 0.50%
12/03/2020 12:30 PPI m/m | Forecast: -0.10% | Previous: 0.50%
12/03/2020 12:30 Unemployment Claims | Forecast: 220K | Previous: 216K
12/03/2020 17:01 30-y Bond Auction
EU
12/03/2020 09:00 Italian Quarterly Unemployment Rate | Forecast: 9.80% | Previous: 9.80%
12/03/2020 10:00 Industrial Production m/m | Forecast: 1.40% | Previous: -2.10%
12/03/2020 12:45 Monetary Policy Statement
12/03/2020 12:45 Main Refinancing Rate | Forecast: 0.00% | Previous: 0.00%
12/03/2020 13:30 ECB Press Conference
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com