Interim Result

16/03/2020 Ceres Power Holdings PLC (CWR)

16/03/2020 CAP-XX Ltd (CPX)

16/03/2020 Volution Group Plc (FAN)

17/03/2020 Litigation Capital Management Ltd (LIT)

17/03/2020 SCS Group Plc (SCS)

17/03/2020 Ferguson PLC (FERG)

20/03/2020 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)

24/03/2020 Yougov PLC (YOU)

25/03/2020 Bellway PLC (BWY)

25/03/2020 DP Eurasia (DPEU)

31/03/2020 Zinc Media Group Plc (ZIN)

31/03/2020 Smiths Group PLC (SMIN)

31/03/2020 Gattaca PLC (GATC)

31/03/2020 James Halstead PLC (JHD)

07/04/2020 Asos PLC (ASC)



Final Result

13/03/2020 Triple Point Social Housing Reit Plc (SOHO)

16/03/2020 Diaceutics PLC (DXRX)

16/03/2020 Quilter PLC (QLT)

17/03/2020 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)

17/03/2020 e-Therapeutics PLC (ETX)

17/03/2020 Vectura Group PLC (VEC)

17/03/2020 Good Energy Group Plc (GOOD)

17/03/2020 Harworth Group Plc (HWG)

17/03/2020 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)

17/03/2020 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)

17/03/2020 Polypipe Group PLC (PLP)

17/03/2020 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)

17/03/2020 Gamesys Group Plc (GYS)

17/03/2020 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)

18/03/2020 Anpario PLC (ANP)

18/03/2020 Restore PLC (RST)

18/03/2020 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)

18/03/2020 Emis Group PLC (EMIS)

18/03/2020 Empiric Student Property Plc (ESP)

18/03/2020 Cello Group PLC (CLL)

18/03/2020 Curtis Banks Group Plc (CBP)

18/03/2020 Emperia Holding Sa Emperia Holding Ord Shs (0LT1)

18/03/2020 Accesso Technology Group PLC (ACSO)

18/03/2020 Pendragon PLC (PDG)

18/03/2020 Tribal Group PLC (TRB)

18/03/2020 Centaur Media PLC (CAU)

19/03/2020 Next PLC (NXT)

19/03/2020 Portmeirion Group PLC (PMP)

19/03/2020 Halma PLC (HLMA)

19/03/2020 Sanne Group PLC (SNN)

19/03/2020 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)

19/03/2020 Energean Oil & Gas PLC (ENOG)

19/03/2020 Onesavings Bank PLC (OSB)

19/03/2020 Clarke (T) PLC (CTO)

19/03/2020 Everyman Media Group Plc (EMAN)

23/03/2020 Medica Group Plc (MGP)

24/03/2020 Pelatro Plc (PTRO)

24/03/2020 S & U PLC (SUS)

24/03/2020 Nahl Group (NAH)

24/03/2020 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)

24/03/2020 Personal Group Holdings PLC (PGH)

24/03/2020 Barr (A.G.) PLC (BAG)

24/03/2020 STM Group PLC (STM)

24/03/2020 Galapagos Nv Galapagos Ord Shs (0JXZ)

24/03/2020 Eve Sleep Plc (EVE)

24/03/2020 Mears Group PLC (MER)

24/03/2020 Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR)

24/03/2020 888 Holdings PLC (888)

24/03/2020 EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC (EKF)

24/03/2020 Kingfisher PLC (KGF)

25/03/2020 Moss Bros Group PLC (MOSB)

25/03/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)

25/03/2020 Cloudcall Group PLC (CALL)

25/03/2020 Malin Corporation PLC (0Y71)

25/03/2020 ECSC Group Plc (ECSC)

25/03/2020 Ergomed Plc (ERGO)

25/03/2020 SDL PLC (SDL)

26/03/2020 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)

26/03/2020 Igas Energy PLC (IGAS)

26/03/2020 BigBlu Broadband PLC (BBB)

26/03/2020 Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB)

26/03/2020 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)

26/03/2020 Ebiquity PLC (EBQ)

26/03/2020 EnQuest Plc (ENQ)

26/03/2020 Integrated Diagnostics Holdings Plc (IDHC)

26/03/2020 Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC (MED)

26/03/2020 International Public Partnerships LD (INPP)

26/03/2020 Impact Healthcare Reit Plc (IHR)

27/03/2020 Applegreen PLC (APGN)

30/03/2020 Instem Plc (INS)

30/03/2020 ADES International Holding Ltd (ADES)

30/03/2020 Globaltrans Investment Plc (GLTR)

31/03/2020 TP Group Plc (TPG)

31/03/2020 Henry Boot PLC (BOOT)

31/03/2020 AA Plc (AA.)

31/03/2020 M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE)

01/04/2020 Central Asia Metals PLC (CAML)

01/04/2020 Rhi Magnesita N.V. (RHIM)

02/04/2020 Saga (SAGA)

02/04/2020 Allied Minds PLC (ALM)

03/04/2020 CMC Markets Plc (CMCX)

07/04/2020 Homeserve PLC (HSV)

08/04/2020 Tesco PLC (TSCO)

08/04/2020 Camellia PLC (CAM)

09/04/2020 Puretech Health PLC (PRTC)



AGM / EGM

13/03/2020 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Sa (BVA)

13/03/2020 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Sa (BVA)

15/03/2020 Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE (CBKD)

18/03/2020 Sureserve Group PLC (SUR)

19/03/2020 Impax Asset Management Group PLC (IPX)

19/03/2020 Hyundai Motor Company (HYUD)

20/03/2020 Oxford Biodynamics Plc (OBD)

20/03/2020 GCM Resources PLC (GCM)

23/03/2020 Dukemount Capital PLC (DKE)

23/03/2020 Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (GRIO)

23/03/2020 KCR Residential Reit PLC (KCR)

23/03/2020 I-nexus Global Plc (INX)

24/03/2020 Jyske Bank AS (0MGD)

24/03/2020 Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (CRST)

24/03/2020 BankMuscat S.A.O.G. (BKM)

24/03/2020 Starvest PLC (SVE)

25/03/2020 EasyHotel PLC (EZH)

25/03/2020 Beazley PLC (BEZ)

26/03/2020 RM PLC (RM.)

27/03/2020 Ossiam US Min Var Nr Etf - USD (USMV)

30/03/2020 BSF Enterprise PLC (BSFA)

31/03/2020 N4 Pharma PLC (N4P)

31/03/2020 Toople Plc (TOOP)

31/03/2020 IRF European Finance Investments Ltd (IRF)

02/04/2020 Scottish American Investment Co. Plc (SAIN)

02/04/2020 Gunsynd Plc (GUN)

02/04/2020 Banco Santander SA (BNC)

02/04/2020 Tritax EuroBox Plc (EBOX)

03/04/2020 Leeds Building Society (LBS)

08/04/2020 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

09/04/2020 88 Energy Ltd (88E)

09/04/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)



Trading Statement

19/03/2020 Ig Group Holdings PLC (IGG)

19/03/2020 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)

25/03/2020 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)

25/03/2020 Diploma PLC (DPLM)

30/03/2020 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)

01/04/2020 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)

08/04/2020 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)



Ex-Dividend

19/03/2020 Hong Kong Land Holdings (HKLD)

19/03/2020 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)

19/03/2020 Heavitree Brewery PLC (HVT)

19/03/2020 Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd (JAR)

19/03/2020 Hong Kong Land Holdings Ld (HKLB)

19/03/2020 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK)

19/03/2020 Dairy Farm International Holdings (DFIB)

19/03/2020 Dairy Farm International Holdings (DFIJ)

19/03/2020 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)

19/03/2020 Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM)

19/03/2020 Jardine Matheson Holdings Ld B (JARB)

19/03/2020 Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd (JDS)

19/03/2020 Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 PLC (MIG3)

19/03/2020 Nichols PLC (NICL)

19/03/2020 NWF Group PLC (NWF)

19/03/2020 PCF Group PLC (PCF)

19/03/2020 Meggitt PLC (MGGT)

19/03/2020 Mandarin Oriental International Ltd Jersey (MDOJ)

19/03/2020 Jardine Strategic Hldgs (JDSB)

19/03/2020 JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Plc (JMF)

19/03/2020 Mandarin Oriental International Ld (MDO)

19/03/2020 Mandarin Oriental International Ltd (MDOB)

19/03/2020 Dairy Farm International Holdings (DFI)

19/03/2020 Jardine Matheson Hldgs (JARJ)

19/03/2020 Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)

19/03/2020 Athelney Trust Plc (ATY)

19/03/2020 Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (CRST)

19/03/2020 Craneware PLC (CRW)

19/03/2020 Blackrock World Mining Trust PLC (BRWM)

19/03/2020 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)

26/03/2020 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)

26/03/2020 British Land Company PLC (BLND)

26/03/2020 Tristel PLC (TSTL)

26/03/2020 TR European Growth Trust PLC (TRG)

26/03/2020 Maven Income & Growth VCT 5 PLC (MIG5)

26/03/2020 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group PLC (RBS)

26/03/2020 Schroders PLC (SDR)

26/03/2020 Schroders Plc Non-Vtg Shs (SDRC)

26/03/2020 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group PLC (RBS)

26/03/2020 Pearson PLC (PSON)

26/03/2020 Origin Enterprises PLC (OGN)

26/03/2020 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)

26/03/2020 Securities Trust Of Scotland Plc (STS)

26/03/2020 Globaldata PLC (DATA)

26/03/2020 Kingspan Group PLC (KGP)

26/03/2020 Value And Income Trust (VIN)

26/03/2020 Wynnstay Group PLC (WYN)

26/03/2020 Devro PLC (DVO)

26/03/2020 Diverse Income Trust PLC(The) (DIVI)

26/03/2020 Croma Security Solutions Group (CSSG)

26/03/2020 XP Power Ltd (XPP)

02/04/2020 Volta Finance Ltd A (VTAS)

02/04/2020 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)

02/04/2020 Finsbury Food Group PLC (FIF)

02/04/2020 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)

02/04/2020 Avi Japan Opportunity Trust Plc Ord 1p (AJOT)

02/04/2020 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)

02/04/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)

02/04/2020 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)

02/04/2020 Synectics PLC (SNX)

02/04/2020 Rit Capital Partners PLC (RCP)

02/04/2020 Melrose Industries PLC (MRO)

02/04/2020 Quartix Holdings Plc (QTX)

02/04/2020 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY)

02/04/2020 Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Inc Ltd (IPE)

02/04/2020 James Latham 8% Cum Prf (LTHP)

02/04/2020 BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (BHI)

02/04/2020 BMO UK High Income Trust Plc Units (BHIU)

02/04/2020 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)

02/04/2020 Abbey PLC (ABBY)

02/04/2020 Capital & Regional PLC (CAL)

02/04/2020 Imi PLC (IMI)

02/04/2020 Volta Finance Ltd (VTA)

02/04/2020 Mobius Investment Trust Plc Ord 1p (MMIT)

02/04/2020 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)

02/04/2020 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)

02/04/2020 Cls Holdings PLC (CLI)

02/04/2020 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)

09/04/2020 Total Produce PLC (TOT)

09/04/2020 Unite Group PLC (UTG)

09/04/2020 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)

09/04/2020 Amino Technologies PLC (AMO)

09/04/2020 4Imprint Group PLC (FOUR)

09/04/2020 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)

09/04/2020 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)

09/04/2020 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)

09/04/2020 Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL)

09/04/2020 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)

09/04/2020 Itv PLC (ITV)

09/04/2020 Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG)

09/04/2020 Photo-Me International PLC (PHTM)

09/04/2020 Rotork PLC (ROR)

09/04/2020 AIREA PLC (AIEA)

09/04/2020 Begbies Traynor Group PLC (BEG)

09/04/2020 Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO)

09/04/2020 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com