UK
13/03/2020 13:30 CB Leading Index m/m
16/03/2020 00:01 Rightmove HPI m/m
17/03/2020 09:30 Unemployment Rate
17/03/2020 09:30 Average Earnings Index 3m/y
17/03/2020 09:30 Claimant Count Change
18/03/2020 11:00 CBI Industrial Order Expectations
19/03/2020 09:30 High Street Lending
20/03/2020 09:30 Public Sector Net Borrowing
20/03/2020 11:00 CBI Realized Sales
20/03/2020 12:00 BOE Quarterly Bulletin
US
13/03/2020 12:30 Import Prices m/m | Forecast: -1.00% | Previous: 0.00%
13/03/2020 14:00 Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment | Forecast: 95 | Previous: 101
13/03/2020 14:00 Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations
16/03/2020 12:30 Empire State Manufacturing Index
16/03/2020 20:00 TIC Long-Term Purchases
17/03/2020 12:30 Retail Sales m/m
17/03/2020 12:30 Core Retail Sales m/m
17/03/2020 13:15 Capacity Utilization Rate
17/03/2020 13:15 Industrial Production m/m
17/03/2020 14:00 Business Inventories m/m
17/03/2020 14:00 JOLTS Job Openings
17/03/2020 14:00 NAHB Housing Market Index
18/03/2020 12:30 Housing Starts
18/03/2020 12:30 Building Permits
18/03/2020 18:00 FOMC Statement
18/03/2020 18:00 FOMC Economic Projections
18/03/2020 18:00 Federal Funds Rate
19/03/2020 12:30 Unemployment Claims
19/03/2020 12:30 Current Account
19/03/2020 12:30 Philly Fed Manufacturing Index
19/03/2020 14:00 CB Leading Index m/m
20/03/2020 14:00 Existing Home Sales
EU
13/03/2020 07:00 German Final CPI m/m | Forecast: 0.40% | Previous: 0.40%
13/03/2020 07:45 French Final CPI m/m | Forecast: 0.00% | Previous: 0.00%
17/03/2020 07:00 German Final CPI m/m
17/03/2020 09:00 Italian Trade Balance
17/03/2020 10:00 ZEW Economic Sentiment
18/03/2020 07:00 German WPI m/m
18/03/2020 10:00 Trade Balance
18/03/2020 10:00 Final CPI y/y
18/03/2020 10:00 Final Core CPI y/y
18/03/2020 15:00 Consumer Confidence
19/03/2020 09:00 ECB Economic Bulletin
20/03/2020 07:00 German PPI m/m
20/03/2020 09:00 Current Account
JP
13/03/2020 04:30 Tertiary Industry Activity m/m | Forecast: 0.20% | Previous: -0.20%
17/03/2020 23:50 Trade Balance
18/03/2020 04:30 Revised Industrial Production m/m
18/03/2020 23:30 National Core CPI y/y
20/03/2020 04:30 All Industries Activity m/m
