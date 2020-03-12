StockMarketWire.com - Marshalls' pre-tax profits rose 11% to £69.9 million in 2019, while revenue was up 10%, according to its preliminary year-end results.
The group saw a continued improvement in operating margins which increased to 13.4% during the period to December 31, 2019.
Net debt was halved during the year, falling from £37.4 million in 2018 to £18.7 million in 2019, on a pre-IFRS 16 basis.
The group has recommended a final dividend increase of 21% to 9.65p per share as well as a supplementary dividend of 4.00p per share, made possible by 'strong cash management'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
