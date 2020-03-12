StockMarketWire.com - Pharma giant AstraZeneca said its trial of a potential new medicine to treat patients with sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer had failed to meet its primary objective of improving survival rates compared with chemotherapy.
'The trial did not meet the primary endpoint in the intent-to-treat population of a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) with cediranib added to Lynparza versus platinum-based chemotherapy,' the company said.
Cediranib was an oral vascular endothelial growth factor receptor inhibitor, which blocked the growth of blood vessels supporting tumour growth, it added.
'Despite these disappointing results, we remain committed to expanding on the benefits already demonstrated with Lynparza for patients with advanced ovarian cancer. We will work closely with NRG Oncology and the NCI to review the full results to inform our ongoing research' said Josee Baselga, executive vice president, oncology R&D.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
