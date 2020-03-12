StockMarketWire.com - International real estate adviser, Savills, has reported a 10% boost in revenue in 2019, driven by strong performance in its 'less transactional' business lines.
Pre-tax profits at the firm remained stable at £143.3 million in 2019, compared with £143.7 million a year earlier.
Statutory profit before tax increased 6% to £115 million during the period.
Savills has also announced a 3% increase to final and supplementary interim dividends to total 32.0p per share.
Profits in the UK increased by 7% to £81.9 million, driven by property management and consultancy, while Savills UK Residential grew revenues by 6%.
Continued growth in North America, driven by the occupier-focused business, saw revenues rise 11% and underlying profit increase 35% to £17.3 million
Savills Investment Management reported a record year with revenue up 19%, profits up 65% to £18.1 million and AUM up 8% to £17.7 billion. £3.1 billion new inflows up 29% on 2018.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
