StockMarketWire.com - Retailer WHSmith has warned on profit and sales amid coronavirus disruption to its travel division with revenue expected to be down 15% on expectations.
Total revenue increased 7% for the first half of the year to February 29, 2020, in spite of high street pressures.
The group said total revenue in travel was up 19%, with like for like revenue up 2%, during the period.
In Asia Pacific, which accounts for approximately 5% of Travel's revenue, the group has seen a significant impact on the business as a result of coronavirus since February.
In addition, over the last two weeks, the Group has started to see a material reduction in passenger numbers at airports outside of Asia Pacific in the UK (approximately 60% of travel's revenue), the US (approximately 25% of travel's revenue) and in Europe.
High street total revenue fell 5% during the first half of the year and was down 4% on a like for like basis.
The group is confident that pre-tax profits for the first half of 2020, set to be reported on April 22, 2020, will be in line with market expectations.
However, it added that the anticipated impact of coronavirus on the business will result in an adverse impact in the financial year ending 31 August 2020 of between £100m and £130m on its revenue and between £30m and £40m on underlying group profit before tax.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
