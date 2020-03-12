StockMarketWire.com - Group revenue at independent rail and coach travel platform, Trainline, increased 24% year-on-year, driven by the launch of new services in international markets.
UK consumer revenue grew 30% as a result of strong momentum in net ticket sales and the launch of new revenue services in the last 12 months.
Group net ticket sales of £3.7 billion increased 17% year-on-year, while UK consumer net ticket sales increased 24% on the back of strong mobile demand.
International net ticket sales increased by 41%, with new customer acquisition continuing to underpin growth, partly offset by the impact of widespread national strike action in France in Q4.
The estimated impact of the French strike action on International net ticket sales growth was 8% points for the full year.
At 8:07am: [LON:TRN] Trainline PLC share price was -29.5p at 361.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
