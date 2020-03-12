StockMarketWire.com - Premium drinks maker C&C said it expected annual earnings to be marginally ahead of current market estimates as falling interest rates boosted its investment portfolio.
'The group reports that earnings (EBIT), for the 12 month period to 29 February, was expected to be marginally ahead of current market estimates,' the company said.
The upbeat update came as the company continued to make progress on its plan to -led distribution model plan with Matthew Clark and Bibendum reporting blended operating margins within the stated range of guidance for this time following acquisition.
'C&C reaffirms its medium-term guidance for the Group of mid to high single-digit earnings per sdhare growth,' the company said. 'This guidance assumes no material or prolonged impact from COVID-19, which we are monitoring closely. C&C will announce Preliminary Results for FY20 on 13 May.'
At 8:15am: [LON:CCR] CC Group PLC share price was -17p at 260p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
