StockMarketWire.com - Revenue at Tullow Oil was down in 2019 at $1.6 million, compared with $1.8 million the year before.
The group also reported a loss after tax of $1.6 million in its full year results ended December 31, 2019.
The loss after tax was driven by exploration write-offs and impairments totalling c.$2.0 billion including revised Uganda write-off.
According to the results statement, Tullow Oil has free cash flow of $355 million, year-end net debt of $2.8 billion and gearing of 2 times net debt/EBITDAX.
At 8:20am: [LON:TLW] Tullow Oil PLC share price was -3.15p at 14.97p
