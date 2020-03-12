StockMarketWire.com - Cinema group Cineworld annual profit fell on lower revenue as admissions slipped due to the 'strong' comparative film slate and the closure of loss-making sites in the US.
For the year ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax profit fell to $212.4m from $349m as revenue fell 6.2% to $4,369.7m., Revenue in the US, UK & Ireland, decreased by 9.0% and 2.7%, while the rest of the world constant revenue increase 10%.
Total admissions decreased by 10.8% year-on-year to 275m.
'The group's performance in 2019 has been softer, largely as a result of the stronger comparative period in 2018 for the US and a tougher competitive environment in the UK,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it had observed no material impact on is movie theatre admissions due to COVID-19. But said that would take measures to ensure that it was prepared for all possible eventualities including, but not limited to, capex postponement and cost reduction.
'Following a positive start in January and February, we look forward to the strong film slate for the remainder of 2020,' it added.
At 8:27am: [LON:CINE] Cineworld Group PLC share price was -20.83p at 67.57p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
