StockMarketWire.com - Cyber security firm ECSC has confirmed two managed services contract wins with a combined revenue value of more than £590,000.
The three-year contracts, which are for a national charity and high street retailer, represent more than 20% of the current managed services order book.
Both contracts are to provide 24/7/365 cyber security monitoring and breach detection, utilising ECSC's proprietary Kepler Artificial Intelligence, managed from the Group Security Operations Centres in the UK and Australia.
Ian Mann, CEO of ECSC, said: 'The charity win is the first major managed service win to originate from the new ECSC partner programme, highlighting the positive progress in this area.
'Following the introduction of the 2019 GDPR fines, a wide range of clients are increasingly recognising the need for cyber security managed services. Our strategy of winning consultancy clients, and clients from within the partner programme, then developing them into long-term recurring managed service clients continues to be effective.'
At 9:30am: [LON:ECSC] ECSC Group Plc share price was -2.5p at 95p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: