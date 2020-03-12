StockMarketWire.com - Construction company Galliford Try swung to a profit in the first half of the year as lower costs helped ease a decline in revenue.
For the six months ended 31 December, the company reported a pre-tax profit of £16.5m compared with a loss of £24.7m on-year even as revenue slipped to £668 from £728m.
The order book stood at £3.2bn, unchanged on-year, and was spread across 12% in the regulated sector, 71% in the public sector and 17% in the private sector.
In the current financial year, 96% of projected revenue was secured and 72% secured for the next financial year, compared with 96% and 66% respectively, a year earlier.
An interim dividend of 1.0p was declared.
At 9:42am: [LON:GFRD] Galliford Try Holdings PLC share price was -16.15p at 125.37p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
