StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas producer Premier Oil said it was planning to cut capital expenditure by at least $100m as it works to conserve cash in the wake of a collapsing oil price.
The company said its assets continued to perform well and reiterated its annual production guidance of 70k-75k barrels of oil equivalent.
Premier Oil said it had hedged about 30% of its full-year 2020 oil and gas entitlement production at an average oil equivalent price of $60 per barrel.
It also said that it had 'significant liquidity', with unrestricted cash of $135m and undrawn facilities of about $330m, as at the end of February.
The company said its 2020 cash flow breakeven price was under $50 a barrel and a $5 barrel move in the oil price point forward was expected to result in an around $50m move in free cash flow.
'Discussions are already underway regarding the group's ability to reduce its 2020 capex programme,' Premier Oil said.
'Initial analysis suggests that at least $100m of savings and deferrals is achievable with potential for further reductions.'
'Assuming a $100m reduction in planned 2020 capex and $35 per barrel oil price for the remainder of the year, the group would expect to be broadly cash flow neutral in 2020.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
