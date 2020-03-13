StockMarketWire.com - Telecoms giant BT confirmed that Philip Jansen, chief executive, had tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result had followed the Public Health England protocols to self-isolate.

'BT is now working closely with Public Health England to undertake a full deep clean of relevant parts of its group headquarters and will ensure those employees who have had contact with Philip are appropriately advised,' BT added.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com