StockMarketWire.com - Telecoms giant BT confirmed that Philip Jansen, chief executive, had tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result had followed the Public Health England protocols to self-isolate.
'BT is now working closely with Public Health England to undertake a full deep clean of relevant parts of its group headquarters and will ensure those employees who have had contact with Philip are appropriately advised,' BT added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
