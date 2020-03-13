StockMarketWire.com - UK Oil & Gas said Britain's Oil and Gas Authority had approved a development plan for its Horse Hill field south of Lond and consented to the start of long-term production.
'This key consent will enable net recoverable reserves to be allocated to the company, a pre-requisite for future potential debt-based funding,' UK Oil & Gas said.
'It will also permit the company to enter into long-term field operations contracts, which can help reduce operating costs below $19 per barrel, making the field more profitable even at current low oil prices.'
The company currently held a controlling 85.6% interest in the Horse Hill oil field and surrounding PEDL137 and PEDL246 licences.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: