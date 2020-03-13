StockMarketWire.com - Cold storage and logistics company Norish posted a 20% rise in annual profit after bolstering its margins.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December climbed to £2.4m, up from £2.0m on-year, even as revenue fell 0.8% to £36.5m.
Operating margins expanded to 7.5%, up from 6.5%.
The company declared a full-year dividend of 1.9 euro cents per share, up 5.6% on-year.
'Despite the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 we remain optimistic for the year ahead,' Norish said.
'Notwithstanding disruption in shipments to China year to date, we believe that activity in our cold store division will return to anticipated levels over the balance of the year.'
'The fundamental market opportunity of facilitating exports of protein to China remains intact.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
